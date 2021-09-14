'We Gather Out Here in Faith': Oregon Farmers, Ranchers Gather to Pray to the Lord of the Harvest

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, hundreds of farmers, loggers, ranchers, and others in the agricultural industry are expected to gather in Albany, Oregon to thank God for the harvest and to pray for the nation.

The first Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast will feature a free breakfast, musical guests, and guest speakers such as former Secretary of Agriculture and Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue. The organizers hope the prayer breakfast will become an annual event. This year's theme is "Farmers United."

Farmers United's Tim Aman is a fifth-generation Hazelnut farmer in Oregon. He explained why farmers are taking time out of their busy schedules to gather in a field in Oregon to pray.

"God's office as CEO of the land is actually out in the field, so we're actually gathering in a big tent, in a 180-acre field right off I-5. It gives us a place where we can recognize who is actually the owner of this land (God) and who gives us the weather that we need, the rain, and the blessings of it so we're going to gather here in this field (to pray)," Aman told CBN News.

Aman said farming is filled with "steps of faith."

"We want to walk obediently with Him and we're asking Him to be with us in this and you know, when we give our lives and our livelihood to the Lord and surrender to Him. We believe only good things can happen,” he said. “That's our hope that as we gather out here in faith, expecting Him to come by His spirit, touch the people coming here out in this field."

"We will ask for His wisdom as we navigate through this uncertainty and fear of COVID as well as the farming pressures that we're under to provide food for the people of this country and actually around the world," Aman continued.

The 1st Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8:00 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, Sept. 21 near Albany, Oregon. Registration is free. Click here to sign up for the event.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***