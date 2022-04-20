'Diabolical Bill': Pro-Lifers Rally at California Capitol as Pro-Abortion 'Infanticide' Bill Advances

Thousands of California pro-lifers rallied at the state capitol on Tuesday to protest what they call an extreme pro-abortion bill that removes all civil and criminal penalties in the deaths of newborn babies.

The California Assembly Health Committee voted 11-3 to advance AB 2223 to the next step in the legislative process. It's a measure that opponents have labeled The Infanticide Bill.

The pro-abortion lobby and their allies in the media have said the bill does not allow "infanticide." Of course, the bill doesn't mention that term, but it does remove all penalties and investigations that would result in the "perinatal death" of infants. Since that term is not clearly defined, opponents say the measure essentially opens the door for the negligent deaths of babies who somehow survive late-term abortions.

CBN News previously reported that the bill, which was authored by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and co-authored by Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), protects anyone who "aids or assists a pregnant person in exercising" their so-called abortion rights.

It also allows a woman to sue any police department or legal authority which arrests or charges her for hurting or killing her child under provisions of the bill.

Additionally, AB 2223 removes the duty of a coroner to determine how a newborn died if the death is known or suspected to be the result of a self-induced or criminal abortion.

If a coroner decides to investigate a newborn's death under these circumstances, the reason for the newborn's death can't be used to prosecute anyone involved with the death. This law would leave babies born alive after a failed abortion-vulnerable to death by neglect which could be considered murder.

Pro-life advocates and legal experts are alarmed by the use of the term "perinatal" which typically includes the postpartum stage.

"A mother, her boyfriend or, for that matter, the babysitter, can starve or beat or shake a 3-week-old baby to death and no one can investigate because under AB 2223 it is a 'perinatal death,'" wrote Vice President of Legal Affairs Susan Arnall on the Right to Life League website.

Attorney Matthew McReynolds with the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) called the measure "evil."

"California lawmakers have crossed a red line by seeking to legitimize the killing of hours-old and even week-old infants. This is not about expanding abortion rights; this is a degree of evil that the overwhelming majority of Americans, regardless of how they identify politically, cannot stomach. We will be working to defeat this insane and diabolical bill," he said.

Dean Broyles, president of the National Center for Law and Policy (NCLP) submitted a strong opposition letter to the Assembly Health Committee ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Broyles pointed out that the bill "decriminalizes infanticide." He added that voting in favor of AB 2223 "is unacceptable and truly savage outcome for a civilized people who appropriately value human dignity and human life."

An estimated 3,000 people, including pastors and citizens, attended a protest in Sacramento Tuesday to lobby against AB 2223.

NCLP posted video of the rally on its Facebook page showing protesters holding signs that read, "Babies' Lives Matter" and singing worship songs together.

One California pro-life protester wrote to CBN News describing the scene at the capitol on Tuesday. "We prayed together, sang worship songs, and stood firm on God's Word. But our battle isn't over yet! We have so much more to do!" she wrote. "The battle belongs to the LORD! Stand firm and undaunted because we fight from a position of victory through Jesus and His finished work on the cross! IT IS FINISHED!"

