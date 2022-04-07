Doctors Say 5 Late-Term Aborted DC Babies Appear to Be Victims of Partial-Birth Abortion or Infanticide

A shocking discovery has Republican lawmakers calling for an investigation into a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic after pro-life activists gained possession of the remains of five fully-formed babies that reportedly came from the clinic.

The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) asked D.C. police to investigate if the babies were the victims of illegal abortions, but received no response. The D.C. medical examiner reportedly chose not to conduct autopsies, claiming the five late-term babies seem to have been legally aborted.

That led more than two dozen Republican members of Congress and other pro-life groups to take up the cause.

"We join in with their cry asking for the D.C. mayor and the medical examiner to give an autopsy to these children so we can know if this is a PB (partial-birth) abortion situation," Live Action Correspondent Christina Bennett told CBN News' Faith Nation.

Two physicians who examined photos of the remains disagree with the D.C. medical examiner. They say they believe it is indeed possible the babies were the victims of illegal partial-birth abortion, or even infanticide, according to a report published by LifeNews.com.

Dr. Robin Pierucci, a neo-natal specialist, said the babies "died at an age when they were viable, premature people."

Dr. Kathi Aultman, a board-certified OB-GYN, and a former abortionist told LifeNews.com that unless a drug was given to kill one of the babies before the abortion, that one victim "may very well have been born alive and then left to die." That would qualify as infanticide – the killing of a newborn baby.

Aultman also commented on a second photo of the baby known as Baby Girl #1, telling the outlet, "If the baby was alive at the start of this procedure, it would be considered a Partial-Birth Abortion and would be illegal. She is larger than most of the babies I cared for in the NICU, and if the abortion hadn't killed her, she would have had a decent chance of survival at this gestational age and size."

CBN News asked Live Action's Christina Bennett if discrepancies in the story about how the remains were obtained, hurt the cause and credibility of this case.

"I believe these stories that the activists have shared, which is that they were at the Surgi-center and they saw a medical waste truck, and the whistleblower on the truck gave them a box," she said. "And inside of the box, was over 110 fetuses. Which is so tragic. They were going to be incinerated as medical waste."

"And they (pro-life activists) asked him if they could have the box to give the babies a proper burial," Bennett continued. "And he said, 'Yes.' And they gave a proper burial to 110 first trimester preborn children. And there were five that they recognized that were larger, second and third trimester, and they believed that these babies were killed, possibly through a partial-birth abortion."

"And so they called the D.C. police," she told CBN News. "They called the homicide unit and they asked them to investigate. Unfortunately, that has not happened. There has not been an autopsy. But we join in with their cry, asking for the D.C. mayor and the medical examiner to give an autopsy to these children so we can know if this is a partial-birth abortion situation."

In a statement to WUSA-TV on Tuesday, Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services said it does not transport fetal remains by company policy and also denied that any package was ever handed over to the pro-life group.

"At no time did the Curtis Bay employee hand over any of these packages to the PAAU or other third party, and any allegations made otherwise are false," the statement said.

Bennett also told CBN News that she has a personal connection to this story as an abortion survivor.

"I was scheduled to be aborted at Mount Sinai hospital in Hartford, Connecticut in 1981," she said. "And my mom walked out."

"And unfortunately she had an awful experience with an abortionist, who literally told her, 'Don't leave this room. You've already paid for this.' And yelled at her when she decided to walk out and save my life," Bennett said.