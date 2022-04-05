'God Cares About Your Tank': North Carolina Church Blesses Charlotte Residents With Free Gas

With painfully high gas prices still hurting American families nationwide, churches across the country have partnered with gas stations to help alleviate the burden with either discounted or free fuel.



Kingdom City Church in Charlotte, North Carolina recently took part in helping to fill the tanks of those in need.



"At the end of the day, it's a blessing to be a blessing to God's people," Pastor Brian Carn told CBN News' The PrayerLink.

He explained that his church has been doing a gas outreach for several years, but with the rising cost of goods, this year's event was more significant.

"I believe that the life of a Christian should be a life that is overflowing with compassion," he shared. "We were just faithfully doing it over the last couple of years and it actually came in handy this year in a powerful way."

More than 300 people received free gas, along with grocery vouchers and gift cards.

"People were actually running out of gas, coming to the gas station," Carn said of the event that took place in late March. "We were having to push their cars to the gas station, but to be able to use that as a tool to get people saved, pray for people, get people healed and delivered."

Members of Kingdom City Church pumped gas for drivers so they could sit in their cars and receive ministry and prayer.

"I drove about 25 minutes to get over here to get a tank of gas," said one driver. "Everyone was pleasant and I really appreciate everything you guys have done for me and everyone out here today."

"Once we got here you feel the Holy Spirit around us...you can feel His Spirit just move you," another driver told the church. "Speaking to people prior to getting the gas, praying with people...it's earth-shaking."

Pastor Carn personally financed the entire event, giving away $10,000 worth of fuel. He said he wanted to pour back into the community and sow a seed.

"I wanted to make it my business to sow into those who come. You know a lot of times as the church we do a lot of receiving, but not much pouring back into the people," he explained, "so I wanted to make it my business to sow a seed into the lives of people all over the city of Charlotte so that God could use me as a conduit to let them know that God cares about your tank as much as he cares about your pocket and your heart."

"You know Jesus fed them first and then ministered to them. So that was our fish and the loaves," he added.