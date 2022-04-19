Hobby Lobby Promotes Easter Message of Hope in Full Page Newspaper Ad Highlighting John 3:16

The Christian-owned retailer Hobby Lobby is reminding people everywhere about the real meaning of Easter with a special message in its triannual series of annual newspaper advertisements.

This year's full-page ad featured a man depicting Jesus, carrying a sheep across a field. The headline read, "His Love Endures Forever" and the copy quoted the New Testament's John 3:16.

"For God so loved the world, that he gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life."

"For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." – John 3:16

Readers were given information on how to know more about "Jesus as Lord and Savior" by directing them to visit Need Him Ministry at ChatAboutJesus.com. The ad also offers a free Bible for mobile devices at mardel.com/bible.

For years, Hobby Lobby has shared special messages with consumers on Christmas, Easter, and Independence Day.

Since 1996, the retail giant has regularly placed full-page holiday messages in newspapers across the country. With the addition of social media, people all over the world can now view and share life-changing messages.

"These ads don't include sale items or special pricing," said Hobby Lobby President Steve Green. "We just want to let people know that we love our Lord, and we love our country."

"This year's ad is a reminder of the reason for Easter as it celebrates what millions of people around the world and throughout history have considered the most significant event in human history—the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ," the company said on its website.

The idea for the newspaper ads dates back to 1995, when company founder David Green was reading through Christmas ads, including ones for his own store, and felt led by God to do something different. After all, Hobby Lobby was selling all kinds of things his customers were using to celebrate Christmas, and yet Green noticed the lack of any testimony in the newspaper ads that reflected the true meaning of the holiday.

His first newspaper ad for Christmas in 1996 included the following message:

"As you celebrate this Christmas season in the warmth of family and home, may you be drawn to the Savior; He who left the beauty of Heaven on our behalf and became like us, that we might become like Him. If you know Jesus as your Savior, then this season already has a special meaning. If you do not, we encourage you to find a Bible-believing church in your community, and to discover a relationship this Christmas with the God who loves you more than you can begin to imagine."

Additionally, Steve Green tells the story of the company's history of publishing the holiday ads in his book Faith in America: The Powerful Impact of One Company Speaking Out Boldly.