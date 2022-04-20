'I Have to be a Blessing to Other People': Homeless Seattle Street Barber Offers Free Haircuts to Anyone

One Seattle, Washington man is showing others that circumstances in life don't have to deter our happiness or even our sense of hope.

Randy Miller is homeless and has been for quite some time. During an interview with The Seattle Times, Miller explained that he was frustrated with how the government's system handles homelessness.

Two years ago, Miller found himself praying to God and asked, "How can I not be homeless anymore? How come I can't get ahead?"

Miller told The Times God answered his prayer: "If I want a blessing from Him, I have to be a blessing to other people."

So, he found a meaningful way to encourage other homeless individuals to see their value and worth. He started "Be the Blessing 206" which provides free haircuts to the homeless.

When Miller isn't working at a job to earn money, he's out on the streets of Seattle, looking for anyone who needs a haircut or a beard trim. He also enjoys having a conversation with his customers.

"You get more than a haircut with me," Miller told The Seattle Times. "I think love and relationship is what's missing from homelessness. I think people are homeless for way too long."

He sets up his operation on sidewalks, bus stops, parking lots, or inside homeless shelters. He doesn't ask his clients if they're homeless and he won't ask for money, but he'll accept a donation if someone wants to tip him.

His usual customers are men, but he doesn't object to cutting women's hair.

"How you look affects how you live," Miller pointed out.

And he says BetheBlessing206 is anchored in three important principles: be accountable, build personal relationships, and create an experience.

"Since I'm homeless, one of our complaints, I guess, is we want to be treated like regular people," he said.

When it comes to personal goals, Miller has his sights set on going to barber school and possibly setting up a mobile hair-cutting business.

Ultimately, the street barber wants to help others who are experiencing homelessness through kindness and compassion. That motivation, he said, is found in the New Testament's book of Matthew 22: 37-39.

"My main verse for this out of the Bible is 'Love thy neighbor as thyself,'" Miller explained.

More information about the street barber's work can be found on his Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

