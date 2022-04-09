‘God Puts You in the Right Place at the Right Time’: Good Samaritans Heard Screams From Burning Home and Jumped Into Action

“God just puts you in the right place at the right time.” That’s the message from one of the good Samaritans who jumped into action over the weekend to try saving the lives of a couple trapped inside a burning Texas home.

The harrowing incident unfolded around 10:40 a.m. Sunday when burglar bars kept the couple stuck inside the house,” KTRK-TV reported.

As flames raged, two men happened to be on their way to the barber when they heard one of the trapped individuals yelling for help.

“I saw him standing at the burglar bar. My barber pulled his truck down, put the chain on the burglar bar, and snatched him out,” one of the good Samaritans proclaimed. “I tried to go in and get the wife. But the smoke and flames were too hot.”

The second hero who helped at the scene said he was “crying” amid their inability to rescue the woman, reportedly in her 60s.

Tragically, she later died at a local hospital, but the man trapped with her — who was given CPR at the scene — is expected to survive.

Neither hero wished to be named, but Houston Fire Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison praised their quick-thinking actions for helping save the life of the man.

“They definitely stepped up and helped the problem,” he said. “They didn’t just sit back and watch.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Pray for the man who survived and all those involved.

