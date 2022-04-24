'Praise be to Jesus': 455 Unborn Lives Saved From Abortion During '40 Days for Life' Spring Campaign

Hundreds of unborn babies were saved from abortion during the 40 Days For Life spring campaign. The movement involves volunteers praying, fasting, and holding peaceful vigils outside abortion clinics.

The pro-life organization, which conducts a 40-day campaign that strives to end abortion, announced on its website that they know of "455 babies saved from abortion" from March 2 to April 10.

The message is simple, the mission is clear, the devotion is strong. With God with us we will accomplish our goals to make abortion unthinkable! pic.twitter.com/HSeoKF8rOt — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) April 20, 2022

A baby was saved in Niagara Falls, New York after pro-life volunteers helped a pregnant 17-year-old woman. Her boyfriend and family "vowed to disown" her if she didn't follow through with an abortion.

"She saw the prayer warriors on-site with their signs and decided she couldn't do it," said Pastor Bill, a local campaign leader. "My friend is going to give her a place to live for the time being. Her baby is safe, and she will be living with a strong Christian family. Glory to God on high!"

In Thousand Oaks, California, a pregnant woman had chosen to terminate her pregnancy by taking an abortion pill. After speaking with 40 Days for Life volunteers, she had a change of heart and immediately began the process of reversing the abortion.

"Bloodwork and other examinations are continuing to show a healthy baby" reported a volunteer. "Praise be to Jesus, forever and ever, amen!"

A volunteer name Debbie in Knoxville, Tennessee, spoke with a young woman who was waiting for her appointment at Planned Parenthood.

Debbie encouraged the frightened mother to consider an alternative to abortion.

"We've made our decision!" the pregnant woman announced, then shared that she and her boyfriend were going to place the baby for adoption.

Abortion clinics acknowledge that the presence of pro-life volunteers shines a light on the business they don't want.

"That's why so many abortion centers," 40 Days for Life says, "schedule temporary closures during a 40 Days for Life campaign for remodeling, staff training, or employee vacations. With God's grace, this movement will continue until every abortion center goes out of business for good."

For more personal accounts from volunteers, abortion survivors, and pro-life advocates, click here.

