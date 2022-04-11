US Marshal-Led Operation 'Fresh Start' Results in Recovery of 16 Missing Children

A three-month operation led by the U.S. Marshals resulted in the recovery of 16 missing and endangered children.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District, Operation "Fresh Start" took place this year between Jan. 1 and March 31 in New Orleans.

U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force, Missing Child Unit Operation "Fresh Start" was conducted from January 01, 2022, until March 31, 2022, resulting in the rescue or recovery of 16 missing/endangered children: https://t.co/3vQAwcIgv2 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) April 8, 2022

The agency announced that five arrests were made and they are currently pursuing the arrest of four other adults.

Among those rescued was a 14-year-old runaway who was found to be "residing with several adults." Her family was concerned about the teenager's possible involvement in sex trafficking and she was suspected of being with an older male in Florida.

Another 14-year-old who was described as a "habitual runaway and previous victim of sexual assault" was also rescued.

Marshals also recovered a 5-year-old female and 7-year-old male who were taken by their mother, who was the non-custodial parent.

The New Orleans Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York Police Department were among the multiple agencies involved in the operation.

"I am very proud of the cooperative work done by all the agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children. Our Office is proud to be a part of a robust MCU program that took root in New Orleans starting in 2016," said U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana Scott Illing.

"This work is being done with our partners while our office still performs its critical USMS missions (judicial and witness security, managing federal prisoners, violent fugitives' apprehension, sex offender investigations, and service of federal process)," he added.

CBN News reported in January that U.S. Marshals recovered five missing teenage girls and arrested 30 people in the New Orleans area.

Seventeen of the 30 people arrested during the months-long operation were charged with felony sex offender registration violations.

