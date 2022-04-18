'We're Doing the Lord's Work': MD Church Celebrates 90+ Virtual Baptisms

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a wave of change to churches everywhere, which meant pastors had to get creative when it came to holding worship services and even celebrating baptisms.

As most houses of worship moved to online church services, there was still the issue of baptizing new believers due to social distancing guidelines.

Traditionally, a pastor stands with the baptismal candidate during the dunking. However, a megachurch in Maryland found an alternative way to perform the joyous occasion.

Rev. Keshia Dixon, the online campus pastor with First Baptist Church of Glenarden (FBCG), told CBN News that they came up with the idea of virtual baptisms for new church members.

"It was necessary to create a way for them to become members of the church," Rev. Dixon told CBN News. "If we're extending membership, then we have to be able to do all things."

Lead Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr. conducted the first virtual immersion in Feb. 2021 with nine-year-old Amina Massai Jefferson-Motley.

The young girl and her mother, Brandi Jefferson, stood in the bathtub of their Georgia home as the young girl gave her life to Jesus Christ.

"I've been wanting to get baptized for years now and I finally got to do it," Amina said, according to Religion News Service. "After I got baptized, I just felt so grateful that I was saved and the Holy Spirit was with me."

Dixon said FBCG has performed 91 virtual baptisms since Amina's. And that number is growing.

"The next one is in May," The reverend noted. "We're doing the Lord's work."

"It's amazing what happens during these baptisms," she continued. "We love it. We've had one in London, one in Australia. We do have a few more international ones coming up."

Dixon told CBN News that she has seen God move since the church launched its online baptisms.

"There was one virtual baptism with a 40-year-old man who had a tough life," she recalled. "He gave his life back over to the Lord. It was symbolic for him, turning his life around. He cried. We were crying because it was a new beginning for him. It was beautiful. Now he's on fire for the Lord."

Dixon pointed out that choosing to get baptized virtually rather than in-person does not make the moment any less meaningful.

"It's a thing for them. This is not a less than thing," the reverend said.

She mentioned that other virtual candidates have baptized their spouses, parents, and children.

"It was so beautiful to see them baptize their entire families," Dixon noted.

