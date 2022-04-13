It was supposed to be a week to showcase the fine arts at their school. Instead, students at a Wisconsin high school were treated to a song and dance number by their French teacher – dressed in drag.

Last week, teacher Matthew Kashdan strutted onto the Middleton High School's auditorium stage celebrating Fine Arts Week dressed in a high-cut, blue sequined dress, red boots, and blond wig, lip-syncing and dancing to the song "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Empower Wisconsin reported. It was a surprise to the assembled students, the outlet added.

Shannon Valladolid, the school district's director of Information and Public Relations, reportedly acknowledged that all staff performances were reviewed by the high school's teaching faculty.

She explained in an email to Empower Wisconsin that Fine Arts Week is an annual event at Middleton High School that allows students and staff to showcase their talents in music, art, dance, and theater.

The school had received one parent complaint about the performance, she said.

"The school is reviewing protocols and processes going forward to make sure all perspectives are considered," Valladolid said.

Kashdan's song and dance number has drawn the ire of parents and other concerned citizens who think public schools are not the place for drag shows even if the faculty considers it "art."

"I send my children to school and entrust them to teachers that I have to believe are professionals who won't destroy their innocence for their own pleasure," a Middleton-Cross Plains Area Schools parent wrote in an email to radio host Vicki McKenna. "If MATTHEW KASHDAN makes a decision to perform his drag show at school, what else does he do in his classroom with a roomful of children? What kind of educators thought this was appropriate? Drag shows are 'fine arts'? If a teacher is a pole dancer or stripper, can they also perform for my children?"

"I don't care what MATTHEW KASHDAN does outside of school. I DO CARE what he does at Middleton High School," the parent continued.

Dan Lennington, deputy counsel for Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, tweeted the video of the teacher's drag performance.

"'Most of you know me as the French teacher, but now you will know me as the drag teacher!' Middleton students treated to this performance as part of 'Fine Arts Week.' (Middleton students are 47% proficient in math and 49% in language arts.)"

"I'm a teacher and I don't do that. None of teachers I work with would ever do that or look for any personal validation from students. But yes, from what I see on Twitter there seems to be a decent amount who do. Parents and teachers need to speak out more against this crap," one teacher responded.

Another user wrote, "There are places designated for this. They are called Drag bars. Not schools."

One user noted, "I don't need anymore reasons to home school my daughter, but this helps to seal the deal."

As CBN News and CBN's Faithwire have reported over the last several years, drag queens continue to make headlines due to the LGBTQ+ agenda of attempting to normalize decadent behavior in American society.

Drag Queen story hour at public libraries, visits to schools, and similar public integrations have been on the rise from sexual activists who seek to ingratiate themselves with children.

As CBN's Faithwire reported in 2020, one drag queen spoke out against this trend, warning parents in a video that it's "extremely irresponsible" to combine children and drag, likening it to exposing them to strippers or porn stars.

"What in the h*** has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them? Other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage," an alleged drag queen named Kitty Demure said in a video posted on Twitter.



"Would you want a stripper or porn star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all. A drag queen performs in a night club for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on and backstage there's a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs," he continued.

"I don't think this is an avenue you would want your child to explore," the drag queen explained. "To actually get them involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part."

Demure went on to suggest that people often do so in order to appear woke.

"Honestly, you're not doing the gay community any favors. In fact, you're hurting us," he said. "We've already had a reputation of being pedophiles and being perverts and being deviants. We don't need you to bring your children around. So you keep your kids at home or take them to Disney Land or Chucky Cheese, but if you need your child to be entertained by a big human in a costume or in makeup, take them to the circus or something."

"Don't ruin your child's life, and don't ruin us. Because that's what you're doing," he concluded.

Since Faithwire's publication of this story, Demure's account on the social platform has been suspended.