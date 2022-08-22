74% of Americans Say US Headed in Wrong Direction, but Democrats Optimistic About Midterms

Democratic leaders say they're feeling energized about their chances in this fall's elections, even while polls show most Americans believe the nation under their leadership is headed in the wrong direction.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told NBC, "We've have had a summer of strength and we are going to buck history by making history. We have been counted out for a while but we are having a comeback and have great candidates."



Democrats believe the momentum is coming from the passage of Joe Biden's so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" and the fact that soaring gasoline prices have come down a little. They believe Republicans have been hurt by the Supreme Court abortion decision and the FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell now says Republicans likely won't flip the Senate.

McConnell said, "There's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcomes."

And Republican "Never Trumper" Liz Cheney, fresh off her overwhelming primary defeat in Wyoming, told ABC's This Week that she's starting a political organization to campaign against her fellow Republicans who are Trump supporters.

"We will be working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers," Cheney said.

But an NBC News poll shows almost three-quarters (74%) of Americans say the nation is headed in the wrong direction and a record 58% say America's best years are behind it.

Republicans say Americans will be voting their pocketbooks and security this fall as voters are angry over record-high inflation and unprecedented rises in crime in some cities.

"We're in a recession," Republican Congressman Andy Barr told NBC's Meet The Press. "We are experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years... gas prices have doubled. There is an energy crisis in this country because this president has waged a war in energy."

Another setback for Democrats and the Administration is the two million migrants who have now crossed America's southern border this year – an all-time record.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears said she "would advise the President: 'Go down to the border, Mr. President, and see what's happening yourself because that's what leaders do.'"

We might get a clearer political picture after two important primary elections this week, in New York and Florida.