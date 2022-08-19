Babylon Bee's Seth Dillon Gives No-Nonsense Pro-Life Defense on Joe Rogan Show: 'Abortion Intentionally Kills an Innocent Human'

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon passionately defended the unborn during an appearance this week on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” answering tough questions and offering a powerful explanation for why he believes abortion is “wrong.”

“Once life has begun, I don’t think you can draw lines,” Dillon proclaimed in highlights shared by pro-life activist Lila Rose. “I would lay it out like this: I would say it is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human life. Abortion intentionally kills an innocent human life. Therefore abortion is wrong.”

Dillon said unborn babies are very clearly developing humans and dismissed efforts from some pro-choice activists to diminish said life based on its developmental stage, whether it can think, feel pain, or have other such experiences.

“If it’s a distinct human life, then I think it’s wrong to end its life,” he continued.

At one point, host Joe Rogan seemed to challenge Dillon over people who would seek to require a rape victim carry her baby to term.

“You don’t have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist’s baby,” Rogan said.

Dillon responded by expressing his belief that abortion doesn’t solve the horrors of rape. He argued killing an unborn baby simply creates another “wrong.”

“I don’t think two wrongs make a right,” Dillon said. “I don’t think murder fixes a rape.”

He later took aim at the pro-choice mantra that “abortion is healthcare,” proclaiming, “I think 'abortion is healthcare' the way that 'rape is love-making',” contending that it's an outrageous and unjustifiable statement.

