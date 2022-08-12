'Deep Mistrust of the FBI and DOJ': Will the Search Warrant Reveal What Fueled the Trump Raid?

The heat is on between former President Trump and the Justice Department over the FBI raid of his Florida home. Like many Republicans and Democrats, Trump is calling for the release of the search warrant which is expected to be made public very soon.



Unconfirmed reports are circulating that Trump may have kept classified nuclear information after he left office. Trump's attorneys are pushing back against accusations that the former president was hiding anything, saying that he's been fully cooperating with the government's requests.

In messages posted online late Thursday evening, Trump called for the immediate release of the FBI warrant used to search his Florida home, saying the raid was "unAmerican, unwarranted" and politically motivated.

Hours earlier, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said he personally approved the search, asked a court to take the rare step of unsealing the details of the warrant, despite a pending investigation.

Garland made a statement without taking questions from the media. "The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said during his short remarks.

Garland had been facing demands to explain the circumstances surrounding the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence which took place on Monday.

"The Attorney General has faced mounting pressure in the last few days from Republicans and Democrats alike," said Mike Balsamo who covers the Justice Department for the Associated Press.

Republicans have been rallying around Trump following the FBI raid criticizing the Attorney General for personally approving the raid.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted: "The primary reason the Attorney General and FBI are being pushed to disclose why the search was necessary is because of the deep mistrust of the FBI and DOJ when it comes to all things Trump."

Media reports say Trump was subpoenaed earlier this year for classified material from the White House, as the government believed he was holding on to sensitive information with national security implications.

According to the Washington Post, classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents were searching for at Trump's residence.

A Trump attorney, pushing back against accusations that the former president was hiding something, says the Trump team has been very cooperative.

"All documents requested were previously handed over," Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for the former president, told FOX News. "President Trump and team painstakingly reviewed every document & gave the government what they requested. If they needed any other documents they could have just asked."

While some have focused on the details of the search warrant, others want to see the affidavit that gave the reasons for why the warrant was issued.

"The warrant itself is sort of the conclusion, it describes the parameters of the search," Jonathan Turley of George Washington University told FOX News' Sean Hannity. "What we want to know is why this search was ordered, what was told to the court and did they reveal that there had been cooperation with the first subpoena."

Now, with Trump himself encouraging the release of the warrant, and the growing leaks to the media about why the search was ordered, Americans should soon learn more about why the FBI carried out an unprecedented raid on the home of a former President.

