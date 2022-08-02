Kentucky Search, Rescue Efforts Slowed by Washed-Out Infrastructure, CBN's Operation Blessing Launches Volunteer Operations

At least 37 people have died and hundreds are still missing after the catastrophic floods in Kentucky.

Search and rescue efforts are complicated by washed-out infrastructure.

Helicopters were deployed to rescue residents. Footage from Kentucky's National Guard showed rescuers airlifting flood victims from saturated properties in mountain communities in the state's east.

The video, recorded on Thursday and Friday, also showed helicopters landing to pick up flood-affected residents.

About 400 people have been rescued by aircraft, according to General Daniel Hokanson who is the chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau.

Hundreds of residents remained unaccounted for after nearly a foot of rain in one of the nation's poorest regions over the past week.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that it could take weeks before they locate all of the bodies of the victims.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain over 48 hours. About 7,700 utility customers in Kentucky remained without power Tuesday, poweroutage.us reported.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

CBN's Operation Blessing is there, distributing 18 pallets of bottled water at a distribution center at East Perry County Elementary School.

Hannah Slusher, OB Operations manager for U.S. Disaster Relief told CBN News, "It remains difficult to get into many of the hard-hit areas due to damaged roads/bridges and poor communication. The road to recovery will be a long one."

OB volunteers are also working through local churches to distribute water and Home Depot buckets filled with cleaning supplies. The OB crews are also doing damage assessments for local residents.

