‘It Had to Be God’: Bus Driver and Monitor Credit the Lord After Tying Seatbelts Together to Save Kids Trapped in Raging Floodwaters

A Dallas bus driver and bus monitor joined forces Monday to save two kids at risk of being swept away by floodwaters.

Simone Edmond, who has been a bus driver for 22 years, is crediting God for the incredible recovery in southeast Dallas County — a situation that could have ended quite differently had she not stepped in.

“It had to be God to send me that way, because I don’t normally go that way,” Edmond told KDFW-TV. “It had to be God to send us that way and to make us think, because we knew they needed help.”

Edmond and bus monitor Tekendria Valentine said the bus was empty when they were called to get a child who had missed his or her bus. But that student never showed up.

What they found nearby, though — a boy and girl caught in raging waters and their father trying to help them — immediately sparked action.

“We were just in the area, I was like maybe it was a waste of time,” Valentine told KDFW-TV. “But then when we seen what we seen, I was like maybe that was God putting us there in that area for that reason.”

Edmond and Valentine happened to be on a special needs bus with removable seatbelts. With no time to spare, they tied the seatbelts together and began their rescue.

Nearby neighbors also came to help, and the group was successfully able to free the boy and girl.

“The little boy, he was so appreciative of us. He got out and he was like, ‘Please, I want to give you a hug. I want to give you a hug,'” Valentine recalled. “And I was like, ‘That’s fine, you can give me a hug.'”

This isn’t the first rescue to make news this week amid record-breaking rainfall in Dallas. As Faithwire previously reported, Fox Weather journalist Robert Ray was covering the flood Monday morning when local woman Stephanie Carroll’s vehicle ended up partially submerged in deadly flash flood waters.

As Carroll’s car started to float off the ground, she began to worry, but Ray quickly jumped in to save her.

“I’m OK. I’m OK by the grace of God,” Carroll told Fox Weather after her rescue. “I thought I was dying. I thought I was going to die.”

