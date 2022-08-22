‘Modern-Day Miracles Can Still Happen’: Father of Little Leaguer Who Fell From Bunk Bed ‘Grateful’ His Son Is Still Alive

After falling twice — once from a bunk bed and a second time in the hospital — Easton Oliverson’s CAT scan results have come back “normal,” a positive update after a tragic accident.

Oliverson, 12, traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the Little League World Series. Soon after arriving from Utah, he fell out of his bunk bed and sustained a skull fracture.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Oliverson’s dad Jace said his son, a pitcher, and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team, said, “I’m just grateful that he’s still alive because I was pretty much told he had a 0% chance to live. We feel very fortunate.”

“There is a chance of a full recovery,” he added. “It’s just a matter of how long and the therapy that he’s going to receive. We’re just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers.”

Oliverson, whose nickname is “Tank,” is undergoing treatment at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, where he slipped and fell a second time Saturday while going to the bathroom. The most recent CAT scans — which showed normal results — came after that fall.

The family has set up an Instagram account to provide updates on Oliverson’s recovery:

In a post published Monday, the person running the account said Oliverson’s mother Nancy has relied on her faith in Jesus to sustain her amid this devastating situation.

“Nancy was nearly 2,000 miles from her precious 12-year-old when she got the call that he was fighting for his life,” read the post. “Her heart was broken, and it would be another 20 hours until she could see him. It was almost 15 hours of travel between 2 flights and then a 2.5-hour drive for her to get to the hospital. Throughout all of this, she was physically alone. We can’t imagine the pain she was feeling. However, we know that our Savior was there, helping her to stay strong for her little boy. She got to the hospital and has not left Easton’s side since.”

The family also posted a video of Oliverson sitting up in his hospital bed:

Jace Oliverson said “modern-day miracles can still happen” of his son’s remarkable progress.

“Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, heavenly Father and a Savior who wants us to be happy,” he said. “If we just go to [Him] in prayer, anything is possible, and we’re seeing that with Easton.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***