'She Is Our Hero!' Little Girl Who Spent 66 Days in Hospital With Critical Injuries After Uvalde Horror Walks Out to Cheers

A little girl who sustained critical injuries during the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 could finally walk out of the hospital Friday, more than two months after a deranged, gun-wielding attacker killed 19 students and two teachers.

Mayah Zamora, 10, walked out on her own to cheers and joy from hospital staff who helped her on her 66-day hospital journey. Zamora even passed out roses to medical staff who helped her heal.

She and her family members smiled and appeared joyous after what was surely a difficult time, as she was reportedly shot in three limbs.

The hospital, too, expressed its delight over the child’s healing.

“Today was a happy day at University Hospital!” read a tweet from University Health, a hospital in San Antonio, Texas. “Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!”

The hospital continued, “She is our hero, and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!”

Zamora’s hospital exit is a victory after a string of horrors and tragedy surrounding the horrendous shooting that has gripped America and the world.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $150,000 to help with Zamora’s medical bills has brought in nearly $115,000. According to updates on the page, the child has already faced multiple surgeries on her “long road to recovery.”

In addition to past surgeries, she potentially faces future procedures, “doctor’s visits, mental health/trauma treatment,” and other interventions.

The family explained in a June update that they left their home after the shooting to go an hour and a half away to San Antonio for her extended treatment.

“This is emotionally, physically, and financially taxing,” the GoFundMe explained. “Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated.”

Continue to pray for Zamora, her family, and the entire Uvalde community during this tough time.

