Trail Life USA Hits Ministry Milestone: 40,000 Members Join in Less Than 10 Years

Trail Life USA is celebrating its growing membership with more than 6,300 new individuals joining the ministry this year alone.

The Christ-centered scouting organization for boys said in just the last month over 350 people have reached out for information on starting a Trail Life troop and nearly 20 new troops have been formed.

Serving as an alternative to Scouts BSA, also known as the Boy Scouts until 2019, Trail Life USA strives to educate boys from kindergarten through the 12th grade on how to become godly men.

The program focuses on teaching generations of young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure.

"Trail Life is designed to meet a boy's need for rough-and-tumble adventure, connection, camaraderie, and spiritual growth, and parents are realizing this and enrolling their boys in our Troops like never before," said Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock.

"The reality is that boys need the examples and leadership of heroic men," Hancock continued. "Scripture, history, and personal experiences defy the untethered aims of culture and make clear the significant benefits of godly men who act as traditional masculine role models for boys. Boys need a place where freshly caught fish sizzle on crackling fires they build, stars light the night sky they sleep under, and pocket knives whittle the sticks boys collect up during a day of adventure. Character is built through adventure. Manhood develops best outdoors where God intended."

Trail Life USA has over 900 troops with more than 40,000 members in all 50 states, which happened in less than 10 years.

Hancock pointed out that it's inherent for boys to be outside so they can explore new and exciting challenges.

"God made boys to be outside. It in their nature to embrace challenge, to rise to the occasion and to overcome. Their God-given drive is to get wet, to get their hands dirty, to climb the tallest tree, and take the next hill.

He added, "The outdoors — with its wide-open spaces and fresh air — is almost certainly the best place for kids to be. At Trail Life, we not only acknowledge this fact about boys but encourage them to rise to the challenge and grow into godly men of character."

To find out more about Trail Life USA, click here.

