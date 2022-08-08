Trans Activist Who Planned to Ship Prescription Hormones to Minors, Reported to Authorities by Prominent Conservatives

The owner of the Libs of TikTok social media accounts unearthed a post from a transgender activist who planned to prop up a scheme to ship prescription hormones to minors.

Both Libs of TikTok and conservative commentator Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire reported the activist, Eli Erlick, to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for the “confessed conspiracy to ship prescription hormone pills to minors nationwide and internationally.”

Submitting a tip to the DEA right now to report Eli Erlick’s confessed conspiracy to ship prescription hormone pills to minors nationwide and internationally. pic.twitter.com/yZ7AZZMFzf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2022

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Erlick explained the plan to ship the prescription drugs around North America because “[t]here are over 20 states trying to criminalize hormone therapy.”

The activist — who reportedly called for the assassination of U.S. Supreme Court justices — continued:

So, my friends and I had an idea: sending out our extra prescriptions around the country. If you need hormones, I’m working with a distribution network to get you access. Everything is free, no questions asked. We have hundreds of doses of testosterone, estradiol, and spironolactone available right now. All are prescribed by doctors and unused. Each package comes with information on dosage, obtaining bloodwork, etc.

I realize this is only a band-aid solution: we need full access to affirmative medical care from professionals immediately. However, missing a single dose of hormones can be devastating (especially for trans teens and those new to hormones)! These laws are outrageous and I can’t wait for them to be overturned. In the meantime, DM me if you need HRT or if you have overprescribed hormones you’d like to send out.

Walsh accused Erlick of committing a “blatant federal crime” that should be reported to authorities.

Wow @EliErlick is sending drugs to children across the country without prescriptions, parental consent, or any legal authority whatsoever. This is a crime on several different levels. https://t.co/8oBxrAREZb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2022

While Erlick did delete the original post, the transgender activist chimed in on the matter in a since-expired Instagram story, facetiously thanking Walsh and Libs of TikTok “for the free advertising.”

Erlick’s alleged scheme to ship hormone drugs to minors is concerning but not a new phenomenon.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a study from the Annals of Family Medicine found 9% of transgender people in the U.S. — roughly 170,000 Americans — received hormone replacement treatments from so-called “gray markets,” meaning unofficial sources outside the purview of professional, medical supervision.

According to Insider:

While unofficial sources aren’t always dangerous, there are risks that come with sourcing hormones from friends without medical supervision.

Dosages could be wrong, which could cause a number of consequences depending on the hormone. Testosterone causes the blood to thicken, so if a dose is unknowingly increased too quickly it could lead to stroke or heart attack.

Sourcing from online distributors could also mean getting hormones that contain unknown ingredients or contaminants.

Erlick’s pitch for prescription drugs comes as debate over this issue — particularly as it pertains to minors — continues to ramp up.

CBN News recently reported on a bill presented by lawmakers in California who want to turn the Golden State into a sanctuary for children seeking medical treatments to affirm their transgender identities. If approved by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), California courts would be permitted to seize “temporary emergency jurisdiction” for a child present in the state who had otherwise been unable to obtain puberty blockers, hormone therapies, or body-altering surgeries elsewhere.

The bill’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D), said the proposal protects children from states like Texas, Alabama, and Idaho, where parents can be penalized for allowing their children to receive transgender-affirming medical treatments, which can leave a child sterile, infertile, and at greater risk of other health complications in the future.

Others, though, see this as a direct attack on parents.

Greg Burt of the California Family Council told CBN News the legislation “declares war on parents throughout the country who don’t want their children sterilized because of their gender dysphoria, a condition that resolves itself in most cases after a child reaches adulthood.”

You can read more about the California bill here.

