American Girl Doll Company Promotes Gender Transition, Puberty Blockers to Girls as Young as 3

A popular doll brand known for promoting positive self-esteem among young girls appears to be switching gears. American Girl has published a guide that advises girls as young as three to transition their gender, also promoting puberty blockers – and it is sparking outrage.

The American Girl website is selling "A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image Book" for $12.99. The 96-page book, authored by Mel Hammond, shows four girls of different backgrounds on the cover and the subtitle reads, "how to love yourself, live life to the fullest, and celebrate all kinds of bodies."

"Every girl needs to learn to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will show the way! In these pages, a girl will find everything she needs to know about loving her unique self, staying confident through her body's many changes, and appreciating her body for the life it lets her live. Full of activities, tips, crafts, and real-girl stories, this book is a feel-good reminder that all bodies are worthy of love and respect," reads an explanation about the book on the website.

But screenshots shared by the DailyMail and parents on Facebook reveal that there is more to this guide than advertised.

The book normalizes being transgender, promotes the use of puberty blockers, and encourages free gender expression.

"If you haven't gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body's changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity," reads a snippet.

"Being transgender is not an illness or something to be ashamed of... At first, you and the doctor might talk about wearing the clothes and using pronouns (he, she, they) that make you feel most like the true you," reads another passage in the book.

"Parts of your body might make you feel uncomfortable, and you might want to change the way you look. That's totally Ok," it continues.

The guide is marketed to girls between the ages of 3 and 12 and it also provides a list of organizations the children can turn to if they don't have an adult they "trust".

Parents are outraged the American Girl brand is promoting this message to young girls.

"My mind does not want to comprehend this evil agenda towards our children. Why do adults think it's OK to promote this awful act toward innocent children. It does not make sense to me. It grieves my heart," wrote one parent on Facebook.

"These books are not directed or sold to older teenagers or adults they are directed and sold for children...this messaging is the 'NEW Pornography' to ambush our children and grandchildren," wrote one grandmother on Facebook.



"The book mixes truth about embracing natural beauty with lies about denigrating the body. This is a toxic mixture that will only confuse them," wrote Annie Young, a mom of two, for the Christian Post.

Highly recognized conservative commentators are speaking out as well.

Gone are the days when @American_Girl taught girls about history & femininity. Now they’re encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of “self-love.” Return your AG Christmas gifts asap. https://t.co/eqiVnG9m9z — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 7, 2022

Former detransitioners are also criticizing the book.

Cat Cattinson, a detransitioner featured in The Detransition Diaries, told Fox News the message behind American Girl's book, "that a girl can be born into the wrong body and need drugs or surgery to be herself contradicts the message of the body acceptance movement."

Luka Hein, another detransitioner, told the outlet the book is predatory.

"Gender ideology has become increasingly predatory towards young girls' moments of discomfort during puberty, and books like that are only adding to the predatory nature of that," Luka added.

Earlier this year, American Girl's parent company, Mattel, released a transgender Barbie doll.

The American Girl company sells about 30 million dolls a year.

