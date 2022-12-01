'ANARCHY ON AUTOPILOT': Millennial Americans Lose Biblical Worldview, Here's Why

Christian pollster George Barna recently found that only four percent of American millennials hold a biblical worldview.

So, why are so many young American adults abandoning the Judeo-Christian faith?

On this week's episode of The Global Lane on the CBN Newschannel, Restore Us Institute Executive Director Scott Cleland places the blame on social media and big tech.

He describes what's happening as "anarchy on autopilot."

"You have to realize there's a root cause that makes all of those social media and tech problems being problems. And so otherwise, they wouldn't be behaving all the exact same way if they didn't have a root cause that was similar," Cleland said.

