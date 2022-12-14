Kamala's Pivot: From Failed 'Border Czar' to 'Point Person' on Abortion Rights

WASHINGTON – For Vice President Kamala Harris, it's been an eventful and rocky two years. Her first big task came as Border Czar to tackle the immigration crisis. She declared on NBC's Meet the Press in September of 2022, "We have a secure border."

The reality, however, is it's anything but secure. According to Customs and Border Patrol, the number of migrants crossing the border in Fiscal Year 2021 amounted to the highest on record. Voters took note.

Headlines screaming, "You call this secure?" have been brutal. Photo ops haven't been good, either.

Earlier this year, after Texas governor Greg Abbott dropped off some 50 illegal immigrants outside of her DC residence, critics called her slow to act or to do much at all.

Former Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli says Harris's inaction is exactly the point.

"This is the desire of the radical left, eliminate our borders, because America is not special to them," Cuccinelli said. "We're not unique. And part of the way they want to drag us down into the pack of the rest of the world, is by eliminating our sovereignty, eliminating our borders. And the end, the Biden administration has, at every step, done what the radical left wants them to do."

And speaking of sides of the political spectrum, Harris also took on the self-proclaimed role of point person on abortion. Headlines detail how she's become more aggressive in the fight over abortion in America, especially since Roe v Wade was overturned.

Her tactics, however, have been seen as controversial by using faith to make her pro-choice argument. She's said on multiple occasions that people don't have to abandon their faith in order to support a woman's right to an abortion.

Tierin-Rose Mandelburg of the Media Research Center says using faith as a sell for abortion is tough sledding.



"Kamala Harris is just trying to justify abortion by using the Bible as a way of, you know, furthering her claims. But that is abortion is completely antithetical to the Bible's teachings. You know, in the Bible, we see, the Lord says, You knit me together in my mother's womb. So in your mother's womb, that's the moment of conception, God knew that we were going to be created from the moment of conception," Mandelburg said.

In addition to this being seen an anti-biblical view of the issue, Mandelburg adds the danger is that many Christians might buy into the argument given the power of Harris's position.

"We have all of these Christians, hundreds of millions of people voting for abortion, because they say they think that since Kamala Harris said abortion and the Bible work together, then you've got all those millions of Christians who are now going to vote for abortion because they think that it's biblical. So this is just a political ploy. And just honestly, it's propaganda," she said.

As for the vice president, criticism isn't limited to abortion and immigration as she's made some flubs on the international stage as well, drawing unflattering headlines for some head-scratching comments that conservatives say prove Harris isn't prepared or equipped for the job at hand.

Long-time conservative icon George Will keeps track of what he sees as the VP's shortcomings, writing an opinion piece entitled, "For the good of the country, Biden and Harris should bow out of the 2024 election."

Will writes, "Enough. She sounds like someone giving a book report on a book she has not read. Her style betrays a self-satisfied exaggeration of her aptitudes. Lacking natural talent, she needs to prepare but evidently doesn't. Complacency and arrogance make a ruinous compound."

It's pretty clear reviews for Harris's first two years haven't been great. Many will be watching and waiting to see how the Biden administration positions her high-profile workload over the next two years, especially as talk of a reelection campaign gets louder.