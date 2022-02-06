'God Has Radically Transformed My Life': Ex-Porn Star Escapes, Finds Jesus, and Is Now on a Powerful Mission to Rescue Others

Ex-porn star Brittni De La Mora is on a mission to help Christians escape pornography.

Her story of surviving the adult entertainment industry, finding Jesus, and working to help others evade the grips of addiction has made international headlines.

De La Mora, who recently released a new anti-porn course titled “Search: How to Stop Watching Porn,” alongside her husband, Richard, is an open book regarding her past struggles.

“I was in the adult film industry for seven years of my life. I felt like, ‘This is everything that I’ve been looking for in life. This is where I’m going to find love, and affirmation, and attention,'” she recently told Faithwire. “But I didn’t find that there. I actually had to start using drugs very early on in the porn industry just to get through the scenes.”

De La Mora said pride kept her locked in an industry she knew she needed to leave. After about three and a half years in porn, she was invited to church and began the process of understanding what it meant to accept Jesus.

Even after that experience, though, she found herself being dragged back into the porn industry. Throughout it all, though, she didn’t lose interest in Scripture.

Hear her incredible story:

“I started just to devour the Bible,” De La Mora said. “God was right there with me in the middle of the sin.”

As time went on, she said God led her in the right direction, and truth “set her free.”

De La Mora finally realized sin had shattered not only her life but that her actions were also harming others. The Holy Spirit left her recognizing that God had a better plan for her life.

“[I realized], ‘Not only has my sin broken my life, but I’m leading others into a broken life,'” she said. “‘I don’t want to live this life anymore.'”

Now, De La Mora shares her stunning transformation to faith with captivated audiences. Today, she’s a wife, a mother of one child, and she and her husband have another baby on the way.

“God has radically transformed my life,” she said.

Her husband, Richard, recalled how he met Brittni at a young adults group at church and how the two built a beautiful friendship before falling in love.

“When I look at Brittni, I don’t see her as a product of her past. I see her as a product of God’s grace,” he said. “Every time somebody brings up her past, it reminds me of how good God is.”

The couple co-run Love Always Ministries, which creates projects like the aforementioned anti-porn course. They also host a podcast titled “Let’s Talk Purity”:

Richard and Brittni are on a powerful mission to help people find healing and freedom.

“Porn right now is just an epidemic. Not just to the world, but to the body of Christ,” Richard said. “If we do not broach this conversation, then we are going to see a lot of bound Christians.”

They’re hoping “Search: How to Stop Watching Porn” will offer a powerful tool for those struggling to stop looking at porn. The course, which has lessons for both men and women, offers “all the tools to get set free.”

Find out more here.

