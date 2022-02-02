Kirk Cameron, Kendrick Brothers Reunite for Pro-Life Film 'Lifemark' Celebrating Sanctity of Life and Adoption

Christian filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick have teamed up with actor Kirk Cameron to make a new movie that honors human life and the "beauty of adoption."

Cameron and the Kendrick brothers are reuniting after nearly 15 years to make the film, titled Lifemark. The last movie they made together was the 2008 Christian drama Fireproof.

The 51-year-old actor talked about the project last month during the 49th annual March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

"I hope that you have a chance later this year to see the movie Lifemark that is based on a true story," Cameron told the crowd. "It is a story that is so much better than anything we could have scripted. The makers of Fireproof and Courageous and War Room and I have teamed up to bring this film that highlights the value and preciousness of life in the womb and the beauty of adoption, explaining how one life can impact so many."

Cameron also shared why he is so passionate about protecting the unborn.

"This issue of life is very personal for me," he said. "My wife is an adopted child. Chelsea was one doctor appointment away from not existing."

"Our first four children are also adopted, and if my wife, Chelsea, had not been born, our two natural-born children would not exist either," Cameron continued. "So my six children and my wife are here as a result of loving, compassionate, and courageous people like you who are marching today at the March for Life."

In April, Alex Kendrick announced on his Instagram page that a film with the actor was in the works, writing, "We're excited to be working with Kirk Cameron again on this new feature!"

Cameron, who will serve as executive producer for Lifemark and play the role of the adoptive father, recently told The Christian Post (CP) how he got involved in the project.

"Someone sent me a brief documentary of a true story that was so inspiring and meant so much to me personally that I decided to turn it into a feature film," Cameron told CP.

"I wanted to illustrate the value of every life and all of its potential and also to show the beauty of adoption and demonstrate how even one person's life can powerfully impact so many others."

Additional films released by the Kendrick brothers include Overcomer, Facing the Giants, and Show Me the Father.

