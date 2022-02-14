'Raise the Shield of Faith': Bethel Church Announces 24/7 Prayer Campaign for Pastor Beni Johnson

Bethel Church has launched a 24/7 prayer campaign for co-Pastor Beni Johnson, the wife of Pastor Bill Johnson, as she battles cancer.

The Redding, California-based church posted an update on Beni's health to Instagram, asking believers to stand with them and pray for her, especially for her breathing.

"As many of you already know, Beni Johnson has been on a health journey of overcoming cancer. We've been praying consistently, and she has experienced a measure of breakthrough. Now we feel led by the Lord to invite you, the local and global Church, to join us in contending for her full physical healing," the church wrote.

"Stand with us as we intentionally press in for victory for Beni, and sign up for a 15-minute prayer slot. Let's see prayer happen around the world—24 hours a day—during these coming weeks. Head to the link in our bio to sign up, and pray in faith that Beni will experience total victory!"

You can sign up to pray for Beni over the next two weeks here.

During Bethel's worship service on Feb. 6, Lead Pastor Dann Farrelly and other leaders led the congregation in prayer for Beni's behalf.

The Johnsons are the senior leaders at Bethel Church which is known globally for its innovative worship songs and a consistent emphasis on the gifts of the Holy Spirit. The church's website points out that Beni has been an integral part of the church's mission. She was pivotal in the development of Bethel's Prayer House and the congregation's Intercession Team.

Beni has been a guest on CBN's flagship program The 700 Club and has spoken on the power of prayer and intercession. She's the author of several books, including The Happy Intercessor, Healthy and Free, Experiencing Jesus Through Communion, The Power of Communion, The Joy of Intercession, 40 Days to Wholeness, and Embracing Transition.

Besides the Redding, CA, location, Bethel also has congregations in Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Cleveland, OH; Valparaiso, IN; and Whangarei, New Zealand.

CBN News has reached out to the church for the latest information regarding Beni Johnson's health. We will update this story as more information becomes available.