WATCH: Sean Feucht Celebrates Release of New Album and 'Incredibly Prophetic' Worship Event on 2-22-22

Praise leader Sean Feucht is celebrating Tuesday, Feb. 22 in a big way with the release of his new album and a special worship experience at the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena, CA.

Feucht and his team have been promoting the worship event and the Let Us Worship Miami album for months.

"This night is gonna be incredibly prophetic!!! Lots of prayer, worship, activation, and importation!!! I really really can't wait," Feucht said.

And the first 1,000 people who arrive at the auditorium will receive a limited edition 222 key and keychain.

HAPPY 2/22/22 EVERYONE!!! See you tonight (online & in person) in LA as we believe God for revival in America! #Isaiah2222 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 22, 2022

The new #LetUsWorship album live from Miami is out TODAY!! A new SOUND for 2.22.22 Apple: https://t.co/MDxs6cSZNC Spotify: https://t.co/gUoFJt0wsw — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 22, 2022

Feucht even took the time to explain to his followers why the number sequence is so significant to him.

"I wanted to take a minute and share about why the number 222 is important to me and what it means," he said. "I know that since we've been sharing this over the last several months, a lot of people are caught up into the context of this meaning. Some people are not and so we're getting questions."

He pointed out that 222 has a biblical reference and is not associated with astrology.

"It's about the Bible. It's about scripture. It's about words the Lord's given us and hopefully, I can release that to you guys and you can share this everywhere with anyone that has questions. For several years, I've been seeing these numbers ... actually since I was in high school. And just like when the Lord spoke to Paul through a donkey and he spoke to Moses through a burning bush, He speaks to me sometimes through numbers. The cool thing is that the numbers always relate to back to scripture and I think that's important. When the Lord gives you a prophetic sign or you sense something, you can always correlate it back to the Bible."

Feucht went on to share some of the Bible verses that include 222 and how they have impacted his life.

