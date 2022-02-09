'This Violence Has Got to Stop': Antisemitic Crimes in NYC Spike 275%, NYPD Investigating New Attacks

Hate crimes against Jewish people in New York City soared by 275% in January compared to the same time last year.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released statistics showing 15 hate crimes were committed against Jewish people last month. That's almost triple the number of antisemitic attacks (four) that were committed in the city in January 2021.

The number of antisemitic crimes has continued to rise after reports that yeshiva school buses were tagged with Swastika graffiti and a Jewish man dressed in Hasidic attire was ambushed from behind, according to Fox News. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force said it is investigating those latest incidents.

The NYPD released a video showing the assault which occurred at 105 Stockton Street in Brooklyn.

On 2/4/2022, at 10:30 PM, a male dressed in traditional Hasidic attire was assaulted in front of 104 Stockton Street in the #79 Pct Do you have any info? If so, please contact @NYPDTips #1800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/tOXiJFZyKO — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) February 7, 2022

Another assault against a Jewish person reportedly happened in the same area, but information was not readily available, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New York and New Jersey.

The ADL tweeted photos of the vandalism to the school buses. The photos clearly show the vehicles were tagged in spray paint with swastikas.

"We are horrified that yeshiva school buses clearly marked in Yiddish could be vandalized in such a way with #hateful symbols, especially on the same day that we found two Jewish men to have been assaulted in the area. #NY must be a safe heaven for all and this hate must stop!" the group posted.

We are horrified that yeshiva school buses clearly marked in Yiddish could be vandalized in such a way with #hateful symbols, especially on the same day that we found two Jewish men to have been assaulted in the area. #NY must be a safe heaven for all and this hate must stop! https://t.co/dj4WEL5Rpz — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) February 6, 2022

The latest attacks have left the city's Jewish community on "extreme edge," Scott Richman, regional director of the ADL, said in a statement.

"Attacks against visibly identifiable Jews here in New York and New Jersey have become practically a weekly occurrence," Richman said. "The Jewish community is on extreme edge and this violence has got to stop. "It is becoming normalized, and we simply cannot accept that as the state of affairs. We hope to gather information about these incidents and garner widespread community support to put an end to this violence."

We are offering a $7.5k reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual/s responsible for two reportedly #antisemitic assaults in #Williamsburg on Friday night. Urging those with info to contact @NYPDTips & @NYPDHateCrimes. Our statement here: pic.twitter.com/wGKlH7Vt8u — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) February 6, 2022

"Everybody in that community is now concerned. They're now worried. Am I next? And they wonder if they're going to be the next victim? That's what term terrorism is about, and that's what hate crimes are about. It doesn't just affect the victim, it affects everybody who's part of that group," Richman told WNKW-TV.

The ADL is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attacks. If you have any information, please contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line at (800) 577-TIPS.