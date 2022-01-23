'A Good Heart': Little Girl Selflessly Gives Up Christmas Money to Help Homeless Suffering in the Cold

A little girl decided to do something truly selfless with the money she received this past Christmas. Rather than buy gifts and toys for herself, Abby Tucker used her cash to purchase blankets and snacks for the homeless.

Abby, 10, gave the blankets and food to the Middletown Division of Police in Ohio so they could distribute the goods to those in need.

The kind deed unfolded after Abby was riding in the car with her mother, Regina Tucker, and saw homeless people. Tucker, 43, said her little girl “has a good heart.”

“It’s cold out there,” Abby told the Journal-News when explaining why she selflessly gave. “It makes me sad when I see them.”

Heather Keal, Abby’s school principal, told the outlet she isn’t shocked by Abby’s kindness. She said the fifth-grader is always volunteering and thinking of others.

“This doesn’t surprise me,” Keal said. “This is who Abby is.”

The Middletown Division of Police got the word out about Abby’s act of kindness by posting a photo of her with the blankets and snacks on their Facebook page.

Authorities said, via hashtag, that the little girl’s act gave them “#allthefeels.”

