'Blessed Many Lives': Family, Church Remember 'Bright Light' CA Police Officer Killed in Line of Duty

A California community is mourning the loss of a police officer who was killed Friday while on duty.

Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan, 44, sustained life-threatening injuries when a wrong-way vehicle crashed into his police motorcycle. A procession was held Tuesday for Lenehan, who was a six-year veteran of the force.

"This is an incredibly sad day for the Elk Grove Police Department and the Elk Grove community," said Elk Grove Chief of Police, Timothy Albright in a news release. "We grieve for Ty's family, our law enforcement family, and the Elk Grove community."

For those who wish to pay their respects to Officer Ty Lenehan, we have a public memorial inside the 8380 Laguna Palms Way building near the EGPD main lobby. The 8380 building will be open to the public from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from today until Officer Lenehan’s service (date TBD) pic.twitter.com/UAdUpCFSXg — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 25, 2022

Before becoming a police officer, Lenehan was a member of the United States Air Force for five years. In 2012, he began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the Citrus Heights Police Department. He worked for two years with the Galt Police Department before joining the Elk Grove Police Department in 2016.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Lenehan family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from so many.

"Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings," the statement reads. "Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community."

"Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility," the family said. "While we are deeply saddened as we morn the loss of such a great person, we have been lifted by the support from the Elk Grove Police Dept., the Sacramento Police Dept., the governor, and our Sacramento community. We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large."

(1/3) Statement from the Lenehan Family: Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings. pic.twitter.com/23fEX1iixs — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) January 23, 2022

Officer Lenehan was a Christian and became a member of Gold Country Baptist Church (GCBC) in Feb. 2020.

As part of joining the church, Lenehan completed a questionnaire about his faith. During that process, he was asked: How can you be sure you will go to heaven when your life on earth is over?

Lenehan responded, "When my entire world crashed around me I prayed to ease my pain. I was completely lifted out of my depression and found love in Christ. I belong to Him and I will serve Him."

GCBC Pastor Phil Layton said he is comforted in knowing that Lenehan is "in a better place than we are."

"He wanted to be a better dad and a better husband ... he knew he needed God's grace," said Layton.

A funeral honoring the fallen officer is scheduled for Feb. 1.

