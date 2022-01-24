'Dependent on God': Family of 8 Clings to Their Faith After Losing Everything in House Fire

One Virginia woman is leaning on her faith in God to get her through the difficult days ahead after losing her home in a terrifying house fire earlier this month.

Nakisha Ramsey, her six children, and granddaughter heard sounds similar to a firecracker coming from a bedroom. The family was forced to quickly leave their Rocky Mount home once fire and smoke started spewing from a circuit box.

Despite watching her earthly possessions burn before her eyes, Ramsey says God has given her "a certain peace and strength to overcome once again."

"He reassured me that no matter the circumstance, He is right by me," she told CBN News. "God has guided us through this. He has guided people to help us."

The family has been staying in a hotel since the fire happened on Jan. 7. Ramsey organized a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. So far, the effort has raised $7,946.

"It is a very hard situation for everything to be ripped from you. I have talked to God so much," she told CBN News. "When people speak of not knowing which direction to go, I can honestly say I've trusted God through all of this."

Ramsey says she has to stay strong for her children who range in age from 10 to 20 years old, along with her seven-month-old granddaughter.

"I decided if I don't keep going forward, they will see this. I have to stay strong, and it's only through God," she explained. "My faith has grown because I am dependent on God for the next move."

No one was injured during the incident and officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

The family has reportedly had some help from the American Red Cross and The Tabernacle of Praise Church of Christ in Rocky Mount, but they have a long way to go to get resettled and back on track.

Please pray for the Ramsey family during this challenging and difficult time.

