Federal Court Blocks Biden's Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate: 'A Bridge too Far'

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas blocked President Biden's vaccination mandate Friday that required all federal employees to receive the COVID-19 shot or lose their job.

In Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown granted a preliminary injunction and wrote that the mandate would pose a substantial threat of irreparable harm over the "liberty interests of employees The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas blocked President Biden's vaccination mandate Friday that required all federal employees to receive the COVID-19 shot or lose their job. who must choose between violating a mandate of doubtful validity or consenting to an unwanted medical procedure that cannot be undone."

As CBN News reported, President Biden announced last September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured approved medical or religious exemptions.

Judge Brown also wrote that this case is "about whether the President can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment. That, under the current state of the law, as just recently expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far."

Feds For Medical Freedom (F4MF) filed a lawsuit last month against the Biden administration, including heads of the Departments of Transportation, Treasury, Interior, Housing and Urban Development, Defense, Veterans Affairs, Justice, Homeland Security, Energy, State, and others.

The F4MF is represented by attorneys with the Liberty Counsel, a Christian nonprofit religious rights law firm.

The F4MF represents more than 700 border patrol agents, pilots, diplomats, firefighters, contractors, and other Americans and the lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief from "enforcing or implementing the Federal Employee Mandate and the Contractor Mandate."

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "This is great victory for federal employees. It's just a matter of time before all the abusive shot mandates of Joe Biden are struck down. These mandates are causing irreparable harm."