Former Washington Prison Inmate Sounds Alarm About Transgender Male Inmates Sexually Assaulting Female Prisoners

A former inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) disclosed shocking details about biological male inmates, who identify as women, sexually assaulting female prisoners.

The former longtime inmate spoke to The National Review on the condition of anonymity about allegedly experiencing and witnessing sexual assaults carried out by convicted male inmates inside the women's facility.

Accusations against a biological male named Jonathon, who goes by the name Jazzy, were shared by the anonymous inmate. Numerous female prisoners reported incidents of sexual assault involving Jazzy to the prison's staff.

On one particular occasion, a female inmate was sleeping when she was awakened by Jazzy "touching her all over" and with an "obvious erection," The National Review reports.

When the woman informed prison staff about the disturbing encounter, Jazzy accused the victim of being "homophobic." She said WCCW tends to favor transgender inmates in an effort to avoid discrimination litigation.

The facility allegedly dismisses the sexual assault allegations and turns them around to place the blame on accusers rather than the perpetrators.

The woman assaulted by Jazzy was penalized for filing a "fake PREA claim" of prison rape and was isolated from others, according to the former inmate. Under the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), false information is resolved by removing the problematic prisoner from the general population. The female was separated from fellow inmates but Jazzy was never punished.

Scott Fleming, a former corrections officer at WCCW, told The National Review that some male convicts manipulate the transgender transfer policy in order to get closer to female inmates.

And inmates that do take advantage of the policy have been known to return to their original gender following release from prison.

In fact, the former inmate said Jazzy confessed that he had not fully transitioned to being a female, which he kept a secret from the staff at WCCW. He was able to get out of a strip search by "pretending to cry" and accusing the prison staff of wanting to "experiment with his parts," the inmate recalled from their conversation.

When the Washington Department of Corrections was asked about the intake screening process for incoming transgender inmates, it maintained that a thorough process is conducted to ensure inmate safety.

"The DOC does not place individuals into the female or male facilities, simply because they have stated they are one gender or the other," the DOC said in a statement. "If an individual identifies as transgender or non-conforming, there is a lengthy mental health, health services and facility evaluation that must occur. Several multidisciplinary teams must review all requests, with the Headquarters Multidisciplinary team making a final placement determination."

