Kind Woman Says God Put it on Her Heart to Give Her Car to Total Stranger, a Kentucky Tornado Survivor Who Lost Everything

A woman who survived the Mayfield candle factory collapse earlier this month and subsequently lost everything was just gifted something truly incredible: a car.

Rebecca Marsala was trapped for five hours after tornados ripped through Kentucky on Dec. 10., destroying the candle factory where she worked. Like many, Marsala lost so much that tragic day, WKYT-TV reported.

The woman, who was injured and spent days in the hospital, also lost her car, which was parked in the lot of the factory when the tornado struck.

But after losing her vehicle, something amazing happened: she was gifted a car from a random stranger named Sharon Sutherland.

Sutherland, a teacher who lives hours from Mayfield, Kentucky, said God prompted her to donate her Dodge Stratus to someone impacted by the tornado, according to WPSD-TV.

“I had decided to sell [the car], I had gotten the book value and everything and then this happened with the storm,” Sutherland told the outlet, noting that something suddenly derailed her plans to sell it. “I woke up literally at 3 o’clock in the morning one day with his idea, ‘You need to take that car to Mayfield.'”

She continued, “So I told my husband, I said, ‘You are going to think I’m crazy.’ And he said, ‘I’m pretty sure you are crazy but I think it’s a great idea.'”

Sutherland heeded this prompting. She contacted her local sheriff’s office and expressed her desire to donate the car to someone in need. That’s when the sheriff contacted the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, located in Mayfield, to help find a recipient.

The Graves Country Sheriff’s Office helped connect Sutherland to Marsala and called her kind donation a “blessing” in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Sutherland said she knew Marsala was the right recipient after hearing what she went through.

“She literally called her adult daughter to say goodbye,” Sutherland told WKYT-TV. “I can’t explain it, when [the sheriff] told me, I was like, ‘Yes of course, this is who gets the car.'”

Sutherland drove four hours on Sunday to drop off the car to Marsala. She said the two women were “trying so hard not to bawl” amid the emotional meeting.

The car is going to be a major blessing for Marsala, who has been relying on her parents to get around.

“It means everything to me today. I will be able to be independent again,” Marsala told WPSD-TV. “I will be able to go back to work hopefully soon, get my grandkids.”

This act of kindness is a reminder of the goodness that is possible when we step out to help others in need.

