‘Equality Started in the Womb!’: Powerful Moments from the 2022 March for Life

They came from all over the country, braving frigid January temperatures in Washington DC to make their voices heard on one of the most contentious – and important – issues of our day: life.

Let’s March for Life! pic.twitter.com/SuEaVZq6pK — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2022

Organizers say at least 50,000 people packed the streets of our nation’s capital for the 49th annual March for Life, and as seen on the CBN News live stream, the demographics of attendees varied greatly and included a significant number of young people.

Here’s a good look at the crowd during the rally.

HUGE @March_for_Life crowd today — surprisingly wasn’t any noticeably smaller than in years past. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/imHdyPXPEw — Katie Yoder (@k_yoder) January 21, 2022

The march kicked off with music from artist Jordan St. Cyr, who filled in for Matthew West after West revealed he was dealing with COVID and could not attend. March for Life President Jeanne Mancini remarked that this year’s crowd was the most enthusiastic she’d ever seen, and this was her 10th march.

Some familiar faces at the March for Life pic.twitter.com/EzK164Y91P — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2022

Father Mike Schmitz, who is well known for the wildly popular Bible in a year app, drew thunderous applause when he took to the stage. “Every person matters. Every life matters,” Schmitz said during his remarks.

There were several powerful testimonies during the hour plus long speaker portion of the event, including 36-year-old Katie Shaw. She rallied the crowd, saying “you and I have been given a chance to fight for equality in the womb. By fighting together, we can make a difference in the world. As we march, let’s remember Psalm 139. “You knit me together in my mother’s womb, I am fearfully and wonderfully made, wonderful are your works that I know full well. In your book were written all the days that were formed for me, when non of them had yet existed.”

You can watch her remarks in full below:

Kirk Cameron electrified the crowd with his short speech. “I’m from warm and sunny California. But, it’s also the land of loose nuts and bolts. I’d much rather be here in Washington, DC with you for the March for Life. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

Cameron went on to explain that it was important that after this march, it was important to continue our marching orders for God, who is our “commander-in-chief” in the heavenly places. “His executive orders trump all executive orders,” Cameron said, before quoting Micah 6:8.

Watch Cameron’s full remarks below:

Lisa Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame provided a powerful testimony, sharing her devastating experience as a youth with abortion. She described the “three lies” that people at an abortion clinic told her that would impact her for the rest of her life. The first, she said, was that her unborn child was “just a blob of tissue.” The second lie, she explained, was that her body would heal completely. “That was a lie” Robertson said, explaining that she’s since never been able to carry a baby to full term. The last lie, she explained, was that she would “forget” this in time.

Robertson says she never stops thinking about her past experience with abortion.

“It cost me two children and generations of grandchildren,” she said. “But God, He rescued me. He forgave me. He redeemed me. And He also gave me a voice to speak out for the unborn. He gave me a voice to speak the truth and not lies.” Watch Robertson’s full speech below:

With 50,000 plus driving from all over the country, and the anticipation that Roe v. Wade may finally be on the way to becoming a thing of the past, the excitement in the crowd was palpable. Only time will tell what happens in 2022, but many marchers CBN spoke to said they hoped this would be, thanks to an end to abortion, the last March for Life they’d ever have to attend.

CBN’s Billy Hallowell and Tré Goins-Phillips walked the entire march and spoke with attendees along the way. You can watch that coverage here if you missed it:

