Nor'easter Pounds East Coast as New Storm Emerges Out West

A winter storm packed a punch on the East Coast this weekend and some people are still digging out.

The nor'easter dumped snow from Virginia to Maine but Massachusetts quickly became the epicenter with up to 30 inches of snow piling up south of Boston.

In and around New York City, snowfall varied from a few inches to more than two feet on Long Island. The storm is blamed for four deaths there, including three older men who were out shoveling snow.

The storm also brought tremendous winds with gusts up to 99 miles an hour in the Cape Cod community of Truro.

The snow and ice also led to electrical outages with more than 100,000 without power at one point. In Massachusetts, the utility Eversource said customers would have their power back by the end of the day Monday.

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a storm with snowfall or blowing snow in addition to winds gusting at least 35 miles an hour that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for three hours or more. Many areas met that definition over the weekend.

Up and down the East Coast the weather system brought cold temperatures. The artic blast even threatened orange groves in Florida where Tallahassee saw 19 degrees and Vero Beach tied its record low of 30 degrees set in 1978.

Another winter storm is setting up for later this week. It's expected to bring snow and ice from Denver to Chicago.