Pastor's Long-Lost Bible Shows up 15 Years Later, Used to Bring Man Closer to Jesus

An Oklahoma pastor who lost his Bible 15 years ago was overjoyed to find out that it had been used to bring someone into a relationship with Christ.

Pastor Paul Daugherty with the Tulsa-based megachurch, Victory, posted the story on Facebook titled "Crazy Story."

"Meet Clayton – he found this old Bible at a shelter 10 years ago and started reading it, and saw the name P. DAUGHERTY on the front cover not knowing who that was but seeing all kind(s) of little journal notes, and underlines and scribble thoughts next to scripture verses from the Old Testament to the New Testament," he wrote.

The pastor wrote that Clayton would occasionally read the Bible and "treasured those little scribbled thoughts and notes as much as the Bible verses. He surrendered his life to Christ recently and broke free of a lot of stuff."

After giving his life to God, Clayton came out to Victory last weekend and asked Daugherty if this was his Bible.

"He came to church tonight and showed me the Bible and asked if I knew who's it was!!? It was my old Bible from middle & high school that I lost and hadn't seen in 15 years!!!" Daugherty wrote.

"God used my old messy scribbled in Bible to save this guy's life who now is saved, set free, and brought his whole family with kids to church tonight!!!! The WORD IS ALIVE AND POWERFUL!!!" he proclaimed.

Thousands of followers have commented and shared Daugherty's heartwarming story.

"You thought you lost it...but it was working for you and for God!! God really has a GREAT sense of humor!" one user wrote.

"Amazing story! What a testament to the life-changing power of our Awesome Father!! Thanks for sharing, very inspiring," shared one follower.

Another user wrote, "Our ways are not always His ways! And a lost Bible helped a lost person and you ministered to him not knowing it! God never ceases to amaze me!! Awesome testimony for you both!"

