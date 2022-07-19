AOC, Other Dems Arrested in Abortion Protest Outside of Supreme Court

Over a dozen liberal House members were arrested outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

The House members were arrested as part of a protest over abortion rights in the wake of the High Courts' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Seventeen members were arrested in the planned demonstration.

Many of the House Democrats posted videos and statements to their Twitter accounts with some being led away from the Court by Capitol Police.

Along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), House member Rep. Cori Bush (D - MO) also tweeted about the incident, saying "The Supreme Court will not stop us. Even though they arrested us, we won't stop our organizing, agitating, and legislating for justice."

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

The Supreme Court will not stop us. Even though they arrested us, we won't stop our organizing, agitating, and legislating for justice. We got us. pic.twitter.com/wDHzptEYiQ — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 19, 2022

The protests come as pro-choice and pro-life members of Congress continue to debate the post-Roe issue on Capitol Hill.

The House passed two bills, one codifying abortion rights and the other protecting pregnant women who travel for abortion services, largely along party lines last week.

