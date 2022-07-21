Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reportedly Has 'Mild Symptoms'

The White House has revealed that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the 79-year-old president "is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms."

The White House says Biden will continue to carry out the full duties of his office at this time. Jean-Pierre's statement continues:

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work."

One of the president's political opponents, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) immediately tweeted his prayers for Biden's full recovery.

"Heidi & I are lifting up President Joe Biden in prayer right now," the Texas senator said. "May God's healing hand be upon him, may Covid pass quickly, and may he have a swift and full recovery."

Biden was vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine and was most recently boosted on March 30. The White House reports Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug also produced by Pfizer, to reduce the severity of COVID symptoms.

Prior waves of the virus swept through Washington’s political class, infecting Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet members, White House staffers, and lawmakers. Biden has recently stepped up his travel schedule and resumed large indoor events where not everyone is tested.