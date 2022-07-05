Evangelist Torben Søndergaard Came to US for Asylum, Now He's Been Arrested, Accused of Gun Smuggling

Torben Søndergaard, a Danish evangelist and founder of a ministry called The Last Reformation, says he is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for suspicion of "smuggling weapons from Mexico to America."

The 45-year-old Søndergaard says he is being held in isolation at ICE's Baker County Detention Center, a medium-security detention center located in MacClenny, Florida.

On his Facebook page, Torben writes, "This Thursday, I was invited to a meeting with Homeland Security who wanted to talk about my asylum case - a case where I, in Denmark three years ago, was accused of doing many things I had not done, and where I ended up fleeing to America seeking asylum. But then, they suddenly said that the real reason I was there was because they had been notified that I was smuggling weapons from Mexico to America, and I was in shock."

He added, "I have been staying in California with my wife and kids and we have just finished up a Bible school over the border in Mexico, where many of our helpers traveled from Mexico to America several times a week, but NONE of them were smuggling weapons, and I have NEVER had anything to do with smuggling weapons. I know NOTHING about smuggling weapons."

Søndergaard says he was "Put up against the wall, put in handcuffs, and led into a room. Later I was put in handcuffs again on my hands and on my feet..."

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to our request for more information about the arrest.

Søndergaard's The Last Reformation is a worldwide movement which seeks to return Christianity to the Book of Acts. He also began the Jesus Center in Denmark, which trained disciples from 30 nations to spread this message around the world.

Facing persecution in Denmark and possible arrest, Søndergaard and his family fled with only their suitcases and sought political asylum in the United States in 2019.

Torben says during his detention, he "prayed for one guy who got healed and he started to cry and said, 'Whoa, God has truly sent you here to me because two days ago I prayed that God would send somebody to me.' So I had a beautiful moment with God even though it was terribly hard."

He also remembered the scripture, "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you." (Matthew 5:10‭-‬12)

Søndergaard asks that Christians pray for this situation and for his family, and that "God will continue doing work in me."

