'In God's Love': Kids From Coast to Coast Raise Money for Worthy Causes With Lemonade Stands

Little kids across the country are turning lemons into hope this summer, using lemonade stands to raise money for good causes.

A 10-year-old girl in Aurora, CO is raising cash for a friend who needs surgery. Zakyrah and her brother get an early start each day by heading outside at 6:00 a.m.

"My friend has a liver sickness, and I'm here to help donate stuff, and I'm going to give them some money to be helpful," Zakyrah told CBS4 News. "In God's love, the best thing to do is be there and help her. This is me showing my love so she can get the surgery she needs."

A group of Maryland kids set up a lemonade and snow cone stand to raise money for the Trappe Volunteer Fire Department and Trappe Little League, The Star Democrat reports.

Joe Asmussen, Sam Asmussen, and Madi Dickerson say they're committed to selling their ice cold treats until they raise enough funds.

During a typical day, they make over $345 which all goes to charities of their choice.

A ministry that CBN has featured, Isaiah 117 House, is using lemonade stands to raise awareness of foster care needs.

The charity located in Knoxville, TN held its annual Lemonade Stand Challenge from July 15-17 across multiple counties.

"Why we're doing this for the foster kids is because sometimes they don't feel safe just in the office, alone without any parents, so we're trying to raise money so the builders can build a house for the foster kids," explained one young volunteer.

Another girl told WVLT News that volunteering can make a positive difference in someone's life.

"We really love to help other kids ... it's just really fun to make them feel comfortable and to make them feel happy," she said.

And a Chesapeake, VA family is hoping to raise $1,000 for the Norfolk SPCA by selling lemonade to locals.

Siblings Lennon, Lily, and Logan Smith are donating the money to help pay for medical care that four neglected huskies dogs desperately need, according to WVEC News.

"I wanted to help the huskies so they would feel all better," Lennon said.

Even at a young age, these volunteers are learning the importance of serving others.

"Little children, let us not love with word or with tongue, but in deed and truth," 1 John 3:18.

