'The Bible Says Children Are a Blessing': Company Offers Aid for Employees' Adoption Costs, Childbirth Expenses

A Texas-based insurance company is responding to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by supporting its employees with adoption expenses and medical costs associated with giving birth.

Buffer Insurance announced last week that it was taking a different approach than some companies that have pledged to pay employees' travel costs for abortions.

Buffer President Sean Turner told CBN News that the decision to offer the new benefits was "100 percent" led by faith.

"We know that life happens at conception. Jesus actually speaks toward that. It's more than a baby ... it's a purpose," Turner said.

He explained that the goal is to alleviate some of the financial burdens for Buffer employees who are looking to expand their family.

"If employees are having difficulty or having problems expanding their family, we are providing resources for that," Turner noted. "There's a lot of medical expenses you can pay for around an adoption ... more tax savings if companies put money toward that. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there's going to be a lot more babies for adoption."

"Secular companies are paying the travel costs for employees to abort babies out-of-state. Today we are announcing that Buffer will pay the costs for our employees who birth babies," the company announced on its social media sites.

"Buffer will provide paid time off for all employees to have maternity and paternity leave with their newborns. Buffer will pay for the medical costs associated with adopting a baby," the updated company policy explains.

Turner pointed out there's also a stigma that children can be a hindrance to someone's career, but he disagrees with that idea.

"We want to celebrate life and make it easy for families to expand. The culture says children are a burden but the Bible says children are a blessing," he told CBN News.

According to its website, Buffer strives to "make the most meaningful impact in the lives of others" including the employees who help run the company.

The new measure comes as multiple companies have condemned the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, announcing they plan to support efforts to get out-of-state abortions.

Turner told CBN News that he is hopeful more corporations will take a more life-oriented approach and offer similar resources to their staff members.

"Our intent with announcing this was to say, 'Hey, we're going to do the opposite.' We're being intentional and hope to activate other small businesses to do the same," he explained.

CBN's Faithwire previously reported on the list of companies willing to foot the bill for staffers who want to travel to neighboring states in order to obtain abortions.

Those pro-abortion companies included: Amazon, Apple, Yelp, Levi's, Lyft, Reddit, Meta, Microsoft, Xbox, Dick's Sporting Goods, Door Dash, MasterCard, Citi, PayPal, Airbnb, Patagonia, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Zillow, Bumble, and Match.

Several entertainment brands have said the same: Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros., Discovery, and Sony.

Turner says "countless" companies have reached out to Buffer to find out more about their pro-life policies.

"Our email is exploding, tons of businesses. It's super exciting. There's a lot of interest around this topic," he stated.

