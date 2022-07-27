NC Family of 7 Grateful to Be Alive After Narrowly Escaping House Fire, Saying 'God Orchestrated' Their Steps

A North Carolina family says God allowed them to safely get out of their home after discovering that it was on fire.

Shanna Smith of Jamestown was eating lunch with her kids on July 15 when she noticed an odd smell. She opened the garage door and discovered an inferno, WGHP News reports.

The mother of five asked her 7-year-old son Brody to help get their family dogs out of the house. And that's exactly what the brave boy did.

Brody took their 3-year-old lab and 2-month-old puppy to the neighbor's house while his mom got the rest of his siblings outside.

"By the time we got out the door, the whole house had been engulfed in flames," Smith said. "I am so proud of Brody. I don't know a lot of 7-year-olds that wouldn't kind of cling to you when you see a fire because he saw it. He did exactly what I told him to do."

The family returned to the house several days later, but nothing was salvageable. Even though they lost everything, the family is thankful to still have each other.

Smith pointed out that the situation could have been much worse and said God protected them.

"If it had happened any other time or any other way, we would have had a different outcome. I think God orchestrated it for us all to be where we were so we can get out," she explained.



A GoFundMe was set up to help the family get back on their feet. So far, the effort has raised $16,131, surpassing a $10,000 goal.

