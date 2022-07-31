'Pray for Those Impacted': Fatal Flooding in Kentucky Brings Death Toll to 26 With More Rainfall Expected

Flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky has claimed the lives of 26 people and that number may rise even higher as dozens of residents are still unaccounted for.

Torrential rains, which began on Thursday, washed homes away from their foundations and turned roadways into rivers.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said "This is one of the most devastating deadly floods that we have seen in our history."

The governor asked for continued prayers as Kentuckians try to recover from the tragic event.

"In more tough news for the commonwealth this morning, our death toll has risen to 26 lost – and that number will increase," Beshear explained. "There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day. Let us wrap our arms around Eastern Kentucky and pray for those impacted."

Yesterday our first travel trailers arrived and we are working fast to establish additional shelter options. Let us wrap our arms around Eastern Kentucky and pray for those impacted. 2/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 31, 2022

The National Weather Service warned that excessive runoff from rainfall on Sunday and Monday could result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks and streams across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Some of the hardest-hit counties include Letcher, Knott and Perry where thousands are still without power and water.

On Friday, President Biden ordered federal aid for recovery efforts and the federal government sent tractor trailers of bottled water to the region.

This is a beautiful sight as our first travel trailers arrive in Eastern Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/BfnNshiDQh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 30, 2022

In Knott County, Teresa Perry Reynolds' home was filled with water and mud, forcing her family to evacuate.

"I have the clothes on my back," Perry said. "All I know is I'm homeless and I've got people taking care of me."

"The strain has been immense," explained Judge Mosley, an officer in the Kentucky Association of Counties, while referring to the widespread effects of the disaster.

Without support from other states, "this would be unsurvivable," he added. "The federal government's resources and our faith in God is the only thing that's going to get us through this."

