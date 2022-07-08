Reimburse Abortion Travel? Christian Companies Respond by Reimbursing Life in Choice of 'Good Versus Evil'

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a growing number of companies are pledging to pay for employee travel costs if they want an abortion and they're forced to get one in another state. Some Christian companies have responded by sharing in the expenses of employees who choose life – through childbirth or adopting a child.



Texas-based Buffer Insurance has told its employees that it intends to provide maternity and paternity paid leave. Buffer says it will also help cover medical costs for childbirth or adoption.

And Orlando-based Christ for All Nations (CfaN) has announced that it too, will help preserve life by reimbursing employee adoption expenses up to $5,000.

Might this be a new trend?

On this week's episode of the CBN News Channel program "The Global Lane", the Christian Care ministry's Chief Operating Officer Brandon Horvath described the Christian corporate response as "great."

"Dobbs by far is the most exciting case, certainly of our lifetime. Of my lifetime. You know, the overturning of Roe v Wade has really been the prayer of many Christians, many Americans, for over 50 years," he said. "The bottom line is that SCOTUS, though, isn't our only option for advancing a culture of life."

Harvath explained that many of the same companies that are now offering to pay abortion travel expenses of employees have been "in bed" with commercial insurance companies, pushing their workers to accept the lowest cost health care "schemes" available. He believes what they are doing now, by flying employees around the country for abortions, is hypocrisy.

"For political points only, and what we're really dealing with is good versus evil. And at the end of the day, abortion is bad all of the time," Harvath insisted. "So what about the thousands of employees who every year seek to rescue a child from an orphanage? How about those costs? Will they get reimbursed? "

Harvath believes it is important for Christians to respond to corporate abortion funding by pushing into the issue more directly.

"We need to vote with dollars now more than ever before. And frankly, if ever there was a time to carefully think about where you buy goods, where you work, where you seek health care, now is the time."

