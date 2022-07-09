'True Community Hero': 7-Year-Old Boy Performs Heimlich, Saves Choking Friend's Life

A little boy is being called a hero after rescuing a fellow classmate by using the Heimlich maneuver.

David Diaz Jr., 7, a second-grade student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Binghamton, New York, is receiving accolades after he noticed his friend DeAndre was choking on pizza, Fox News reported.

David, who was sitting across from DeAndre in the cafeteria, quickly jumped into action to save the day.

And here’s the most remarkable detail: the little boy reportedly learned his life-saving Heimlich skills from watching “The Good Doctor” with his father. He figured the scenes he saw were essential and committed them to memory – something that ended up sparing a life.

David told Fox News it’s always essential to save a person who is “choking or is in danger.”

“You always have to save them,” the boy said. “If you don’t, then that could be really sad.”

The Binghamton City School District and local politicians honored David for his brave actions. Among those praising the boy was New York State Sen. Fred Akshar (R), who visited his school last month.

“So proud that the heroic efforts of Woodrow Wilson Elementary’s own David Diaz to save his friend’s life have made national headlines,” Akshar wrote this week in a Facebook post. “A true community hero who deserves all the recognition he’s received.”

The senator said David was given the New York State Senate Commendation Award in honor of his heroism.

David’s dad, David Diaz Dr., also said he is “very proud,” calling his son an “angel.”

The Heimlich maneuver is a life-saving tool that helps dislodge food or items obstructing one’s airway. It can be performed on the self or others. Find out more about the Heimlich maneuver here.

