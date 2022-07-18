While NJ Moves Trans Inmate Who Impregnated 2 Female Prisoners, US Army Pushes Mixed-Sex Showers

A transgender inmate who identifies as female, and was locked up in a women's only prison in New Jersey, has been moved to another facility after impregnating two women earlier this year.

NJ Advance Media reports Demi Minor, 27, was transferred to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adult offenders in Burlington County, last month, Dan Sperrazza, a Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman, said.

Minor was moved by the DOC to the vulnerable unit at the facility. The inmate is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, according to the outlet.

Minor claimed during the transfer to the other facility that correctional officers beat him. In a statement, the DOC said it couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.

"NJDOC cannot comment on any active investigations," the statement said. "The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety and security of the incarcerated population and staff are of critical importance."

Minor's transfer followed the discovery last April that the transgender inmate had impregnated two women during "consensual sexual relationships," according to NJ Advance Media.

In June of 2021, New Jersey adopted a policy requiring state prisons to house transgender people according to their gender identity rather than their sex at birth, according to NBC News.

The policy was instituted following a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey after a lawsuit was filed by a trans inmate who had been housed in men's prisons for a year and a half. The policy expired last month after being in effect for one year.

Sperrazza told NJ Advance Media the DOC continues to operate under the policy agreed upon with the ACLU but added that "the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications."

Minor will be eligible for parole in 2037, the outlet reported.

U.S. Army Trains Soldiers to Shower with Trans Members of Opposite Sex

Meanwhile, in training presentations, the Army is telling soldiers they must shower with transgenders even if they have not had gender-change surgery to transition to their preferred gender.

In an exclusive report, Breitbart News said it obtained a training slide that instructs male soldiers on what to do if they encounter a female soldier who identifies as male according to the Department of Defense's personnel tracking system known as Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).

The outlet published a slide with a vignette in which the female soldier has "female genitalia" but has not had sex change surgery.

"Vignette: Following his transition from female to male (which did not include sex reassignment surgery) and gender marker change in DEERS, a transgender Soldier begins using male barracks, bathroom, and shower facilities. Because he did not undergo a surgical change, the Soldier still has female genitalia."

The slide, according to Breitbart, instructs soldiers: "Soldiers must accept living and working conditions that are often austere, primitive, and characterized by little or no privacy. … Understand anyone may encounter individuals in barracks, bathrooms, or shower facilities with physical characteristics of the opposite sex despite having the same gender marker in DEERS."

The training slide also informs soldiers that they should be "respectful of the privacy and modesty concerns of others," but that "transgender Soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact that they do not 'match' other Soldiers."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

It also warns soldiers that they could be disciplined under the Uniform Code of Military Justice if they violate Equal Opportunities policies.

According to Breitbart, other slides in the presentation warn the same policies also "apply to working, living, and recreational environment (on and off-post, during duty and non-duty hours)."

The outlet reported the slide is part of a mandatory training presentation that all soldiers must receive following the Biden administration's January 2021 order to the Department of Defense that all qualified transgender persons be allowed to join the military and serve openly.

As CBN News reported, five days after being sworn into office, President Biden signed the executive order reversing a rule by President Trump that largely prohibited transgender people from joining the military.

Lt. Gen. Tom Spoehr, director of Heritage Foundations's Center for National Defense, said at the time that this policy "will contribute to a reduced level of military readiness in our armed forces, which are already hard-pressed to defend American interests around the globe."

"The previous policy was often portrayed inaccurately by many on the Left and in the media. It explicitly allowed service by individuals who identify as transgender. The policy, designed by former Defense Secretary James Mattis, did, however, exclude those who suffer from gender dysphoria, a medically recognized condition," Spoehr explained.

He contends there were legitimate reasons for President Trump's transgender military rules.

"After considerable study, the previous administration found gender dysphoric people attempt suicide at about nine times the rate of the general population. Service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria are also nine times more likely to have mental health encounters with a professional. Military service is inherently stressful. The suicide rate in the military already exceeds the general population's. It would be immoral to place individuals at higher risk from mental injury – such as those suffering from gender dysphoria – in a situation where they are likely to experience extraordinary stress," Spoehr said.