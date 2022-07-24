Wyoming Governor Certifies Trigger Law Prohibiting Abortions, Ban to Take Effect Wednesday

Having an abortion in Wyoming will be illegal starting Wednesday after Gov. Mark Gordon (R-WY) certified a new state law last week.

"I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states," Gordon tweeted on Friday. "As a pro-life governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support mothers, children, and families."

Lawmakers passed House Bill 92 - "Abortion Prohibition-Supreme Court Decision" during the 2022 legislative session.

The law bans abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to protect the mother's life due to a health concern.

The Wyoming Legislature approved the measure earlier this year in anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

However, some opponents say the abortion ban will have a "devastating" effect on state residents.

"Thanks to Wyoming's trigger law, Wyomingites will have fewer rights than people in other states. A person's health, not politics, should guide important health care decisions, including the decision to have an abortion," said Libby Skarin, ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director.

A provision under the ban indicates that those who provide an abortion could get a felony charge and up to 14 years in prison.

Other states that have outlawed abortion include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Utah, South Dakota, and Kentucky.

