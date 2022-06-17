2 People Shot and Killed at Alabama Church, Prayer Circles Form on Site in Immediate Aftermath

An Alabama community is turning to prayer for healing after two people were shot and killed during a potluck dinner inside a suburban Alabama church.

It happened Thursday night just outside of Birmingham, Alabama at a potluck dinner at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.

Stay up to date - catch today's Quick Start podcast from CBN:

"A lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting," said Captain Chane Ware. "Three people were shot, two people are deceased. One person is being treated for an unknown injury at a local hospital."

Lynda Montana, a 20-year-member at St. Stephen's, said she was in shock that her church is now a crime scene.

"It's the (most) loving, small, comfortable church," Montana said. "It's very community-oriented and very loving."

Prayer circles formed in a nearby parking lot were the initial response of several people distressed by what happened. Rev. Kelly Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy formation for the Diocese of Alabama, says the community needs to be lifted up in healing through prayer and unity.

"I'm sad, this is something you read about in the news," Rev. Hudlow said. "It hurts that it happened here."

Police declined to identify the suspect or the victims, leaving out further details on the attack. Another press briefing is planned for Friday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement late Thursday lamenting the shocking loss of life at the church. She wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere."