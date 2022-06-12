Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Abortion Group 'Ruth Sent Us' Suggests Targeting Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Children and Church

06-12-2022
Andrea Morris
amyconeybarrett3
Amy Coney Barrett (AP Photo)

Pro-abortion extremists alluded to targeting Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home, church, and the school her children attend.

The group "Ruth Sent Us" tweeted on Thursday, "TONIGHT! We have signs if you need them, water, snacks, solidarity - see you there! #SCOTUS6" 

The message continued, "If you're in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett's home moved the needle to this coverage. Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY."

In another tweet, Ruth Sent Us said they protest outside Barrett's cul-de-sac every Thursday. The message urges people to join in and "help us fend off their hostile, racist neighbors." 

The call for demonstrations is reportedly in response to last months leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade.

A Homeland Security Department report acknowledged that the draft opinion has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.

The tweet was originally posted on Wednesday, the same day that Nicholas John Roske was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland.

Roske, who was charged with him with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, told police he was upset by the leaked draft opinion suggesting that the Court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade.

He also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said.

Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape, and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Maryland. 

The outcry among pro-abortion activists led Ruth Sent Us to publicly post the partial addresses of the justices online. 

The group maintains that the justices' addresses aren't "state secrets" and were found in an online search.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Would you like resources to help you navigate the important issues in this article? Click on any of the topics below:

Evil Abortion

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories