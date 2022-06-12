Abortion Group 'Ruth Sent Us' Suggests Targeting Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Children and Church

Pro-abortion extremists alluded to targeting Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home, church, and the school her children attend.

The group "Ruth Sent Us" tweeted on Thursday, "TONIGHT! We have signs if you need them, water, snacks, solidarity - see you there! #SCOTUS6"

The message continued, "If you're in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett's home moved the needle to this coverage. Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY."

TONIGHT! We have signs if you need them, water, snacks, solidarity - see you there! #SCOTUS6 https://t.co/BlPM822099 — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) June 9, 2022

We protest at Barrett’s cult-de-sac every Thursday. Meet at 6:30pm, Lemon Rd School, Falls Church, VA, and help us fend off her hostile, racist neighbors. #amyconeybarrett pic.twitter.com/2TngdGb71Q — Ruth Sent Us (@RuthSentUs) June 7, 2022

In another tweet, Ruth Sent Us said they protest outside Barrett's cul-de-sac every Thursday. The message urges people to join in and "help us fend off their hostile, racist neighbors."

The call for demonstrations is reportedly in response to last months leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade.

A Homeland Security Department report acknowledged that the draft opinion has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.

The tweet was originally posted on Wednesday, the same day that Nicholas John Roske was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland.

Roske, who was charged with him with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, told police he was upset by the leaked draft opinion suggesting that the Court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade.

He also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said.

Roske had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape, and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Maryland.

The outcry among pro-abortion activists led Ruth Sent Us to publicly post the partial addresses of the justices online.

Fundamentalists want us to cower in fear of their armed attacks of our homes, schools and clinics. They expect us to go high when they go low. We refuse. We’re committed to non-violence. Our protests are peaceful and joyful. Protest #SCOTUS6 with @OurRightsDC @downrightimp pic.twitter.com/wsKayaDXhV — Ruth Sent Us (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

The group maintains that the justices' addresses aren't "state secrets" and were found in an online search.

